NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NBT Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of NBT Bancorp worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

