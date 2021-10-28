Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 39.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,296 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATR opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $309.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

