Natural Health Trends (NHTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.