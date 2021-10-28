National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 303.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1,021.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

NHC stock opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.25. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

