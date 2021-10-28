National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.44

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 102889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get National Bank alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 204.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 190.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 41.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 71.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.