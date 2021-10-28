Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Up 205.8% in October

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 205.8% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,492,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NHMD remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,595,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196,499. Nate’s Food has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

