Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Lessened by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,378 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,155,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after buying an additional 139,886 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $65,245,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $202.39 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $209.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day moving average is $179.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,025 shares of company stock worth $1,947,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

