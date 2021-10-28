Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 229,994 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,994 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.28% of Viemed Healthcare worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

VMD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,782. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.