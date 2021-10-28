Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Ikena Oncology worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 1,139.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 278,197 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth $356,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth $1,073,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IKNA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of IKNA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 66,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,362. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.