Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $19.60 Million Stake in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Akumin worth $19,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in Akumin by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities raised their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 77,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 million and a PE ratio of 180.00. Akumin Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

