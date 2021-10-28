Nantahala Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,335 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $13,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 745,685 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after buying an additional 524,349 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $5,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

ACET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 94,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,678. The company has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

