Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,703 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. DXP Enterprises makes up about 1.2% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of DXP Enterprises worth $42,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXPE traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $612.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.65. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $285.52 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

