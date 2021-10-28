Nancy L. Grava Sells 2,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $146.08 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $156.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

