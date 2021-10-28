Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Raised to $115.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target upped by Barclays from $87.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:NBR opened at $112.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $924.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.26. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($22.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 931.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

