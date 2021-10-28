Myers Industries (MYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Myers Industries to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Myers Industries has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.900-$1.050 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. On average, analysts expect Myers Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.