Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 18,863.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 153,737 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Murphy USA worth $20,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $165.68 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.