M&T Bank Corp Sells 350 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Shares of ULTA opened at $369.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.80. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

