M&T Bank Corp Sells 182 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $430.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.55. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

