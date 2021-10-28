M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

