M&T Bank Corp Has $577,000 Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.16% of PlayAGS worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 247,398 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $2,003,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of AGS opened at $8.79 on Thursday. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

