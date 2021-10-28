M&T Bank Corp Acquires 426 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

