M&T Bank Corp Acquires 34,239 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after acquiring an additional 711,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 598,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,924,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,429,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

