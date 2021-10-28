mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.06 million and approximately $26,149.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,221.67 or 1.00105944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00063625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.54 or 0.00607633 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004200 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

