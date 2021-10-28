MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE MSA traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,835. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

