Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $751.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.26. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $90,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $560,019. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

