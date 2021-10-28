Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) versus Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Financial Survey

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and Liquid Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million 12.68 -$1.76 million ($0.25) -54.32 Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 635.36 -$4.64 million N/A N/A

Motorsport Games has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Motorsport Games and Liquid Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 4 0 3.00 Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.69%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Liquid Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games N/A -67.03% -49.91% Liquid Media Group -18,661.76% -58.47% -49.10%

Summary

Motorsport Games beats Liquid Media Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

