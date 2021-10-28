Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.30.

SHNWF stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

