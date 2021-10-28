Morgan Stanley Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $305.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $296.32 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.