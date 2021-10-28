Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
OTCMKTS UPMKY opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. UPM-Kymmene has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.
UPM-Kymmene Company Profile
