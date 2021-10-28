Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OTCMKTS UPMKY opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. UPM-Kymmene has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

