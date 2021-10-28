Morgan Stanley Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $80.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

APH stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.65. 5,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,284. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $80.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Amphenol by 87.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

