Morgan Stanley Has $418.34 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $418,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $98,750,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 544,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,721,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 45,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

