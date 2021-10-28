Morgan Stanley Has $398.91 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Synchrony Financial worth $398,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

