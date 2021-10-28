Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $393,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $129.87 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.