Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $380,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 621,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 198,256 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

