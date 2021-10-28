Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.150-$12.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.15-12.35 EPS.

MCO stock traded up $13.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.31. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $395.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.27.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

