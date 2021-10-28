Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman Sells 31,207 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,207 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $2,034,384.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard E. Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $2,025,182.25.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.17. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

