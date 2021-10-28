MONK Market Capitalization Tops $737,066.71 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, MONK has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $737,066.71 and approximately $4,515.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010492 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001308 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000162 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004414 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

