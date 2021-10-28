Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.64

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 348863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

