Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $340.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,178,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,250 shares of company stock worth $142,029,225 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

