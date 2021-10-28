MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $119.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $83.73 and a one year high of $136.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.04.

