MML Investors Services LLC Sells 167 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average of $118.56. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $121.03.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

