MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 969.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

MDB stock opened at $497.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.51 and a 52-week high of $525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

