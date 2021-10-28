MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.46.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $650.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

