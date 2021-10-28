Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 72.0% in October

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the September 30th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 611.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHVYF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF remained flat at $$26.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

