Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 72.0% in October

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the September 30th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 611.5 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHVYF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF remained flat at $$26.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.
