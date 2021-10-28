Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.59

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 5197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MF. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Missfresh alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.42 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $15,354,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $865,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.