Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Cap Hits $24.21 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $384.65 or 0.00628652 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $24.21 million and $25,057.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00069814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00094489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,989.32 or 0.99676933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,146.07 or 0.06776061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 62,931 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

