Mint Club (MINT) Trading 234% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded up 234% against the dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $24.66 million and $3.41 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00040908 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

