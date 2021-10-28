MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,082 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.30% of MiMedx Group worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 430,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 1,280.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 262,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

MDXG opened at $6.56 on Thursday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $734.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

