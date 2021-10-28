Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $81.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.94, but opened at $74.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mimecast shares last traded at $73.49, with a volume of 5,289 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIME. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,908 shares of company stock valued at $15,025,453 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Mimecast by 69.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 61,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $973,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 133.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

