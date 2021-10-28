Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%.

MPB traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,082. The stock has a market cap of $320.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

